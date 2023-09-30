UBS Group Boosts CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $25.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.82.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $248,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,760. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 58,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.