Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $174.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.30.

AMZN opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

