Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hesai Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Hesai Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hesai Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $26,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,749,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,376,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,695,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
