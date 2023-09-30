QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.96.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

