Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) PT Raised to $39.00

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.15. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,074,542 shares in the company, valued at $61,490,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.