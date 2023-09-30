Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $4.75 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Pivotal Research from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sirius XM from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Down 3.4 %

SIRI stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

