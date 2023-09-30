Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

GKOS opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $351,990.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $47,190,889.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,999 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,338. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 46.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,518,000 after acquiring an additional 222,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

