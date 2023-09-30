Morgan Stanley Trims Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Target Price to $42.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lazard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Lazard stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.27 and a beta of 1.41. Lazard has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.06 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,111.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

