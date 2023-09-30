The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $461.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $394.32.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $323.57 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.51 and a 200 day moving average of $329.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,411.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 53,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

