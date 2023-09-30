Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LVS. Bank of America reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.07, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $260,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

