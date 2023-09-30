Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

NYSE:CANF opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.14. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,231.78% and a negative return on equity of 143.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

