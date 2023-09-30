Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $42.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

