StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jaguar Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

