StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
