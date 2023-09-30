OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

