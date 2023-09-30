Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NOG opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,683 shares of company stock worth $6,268,543. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

