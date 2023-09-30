Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $351.31.

MOH opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.24 and a 200-day moving average of $297.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

