Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.61. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,376,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 3,011,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

