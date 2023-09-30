StockNews.com Lowers Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -75.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,702,892.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,999,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,992,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,030.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at $659,269,826.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,702,892.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,992,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.