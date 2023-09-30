Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Trading Up 0.3 %
Steel Partners stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a market cap of $908.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $500.93 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.