Compass Point Initiates Coverage on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.44.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,419,000 after buying an additional 315,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,372,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,562,000 after purchasing an additional 403,257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,527,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 221,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,807,000 after purchasing an additional 400,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.