Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. Silgan has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

