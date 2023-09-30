BMO Capital Markets Downgrades W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

WPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $99,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

