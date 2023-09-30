Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 61.54%.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
