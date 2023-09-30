AG.L’s (AG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 600 ($7.33) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.33) price target on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday.

Get AG.L alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AG.L

AG.L Stock Performance

AG.L Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.