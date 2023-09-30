Yü Group (LON:YU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,415 at Liberum Capital

Yü Group (LON:YU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,208 ($14.75) to GBX 1,415 ($17.28) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON YU opened at GBX 1,140 ($13.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,862.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 918.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Yü Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy data insights and analytics, green electricity, and carbon neutral gas.

