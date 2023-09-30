Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($5.50) price objective on the stock.

Redde Northgate Trading Up 0.6 %

REDD opened at GBX 338 ($4.13) on Tuesday. Redde Northgate has a twelve month low of GBX 276.50 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 438 ($5.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 355.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £771.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Redde Northgate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,067.80%.

In other news, insider Martin Ward sold 367,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.04), for a total value of £1,215,081.14 ($1,483,796.73). Also, insider John Pattullo bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £34,500 ($42,129.69). Insiders bought 91,661 shares of company stock valued at $31,131,418 over the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

