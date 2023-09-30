Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($5.50) price objective on the stock.
Redde Northgate Trading Up 0.6 %
REDD opened at GBX 338 ($4.13) on Tuesday. Redde Northgate has a twelve month low of GBX 276.50 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 438 ($5.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 355.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £771.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.
Redde Northgate Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,067.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Redde Northgate
Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.
