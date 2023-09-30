Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Exagen Stock Performance
NASDAQ XGN opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Exagen has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. Exagen had a negative net margin of 66.41% and a negative return on equity of 74.00%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
