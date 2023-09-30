Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Exagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ XGN opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Exagen has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. Exagen had a negative net margin of 66.41% and a negative return on equity of 74.00%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Exagen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Exagen by 2.0% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,391,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Articles

