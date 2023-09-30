VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Price Target Cut to $0.50

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $0.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions in a report on Friday, August 18th.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

VIQ Solutions stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. VIQ Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.68 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.63%. Equities analysts predict that VIQ Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VIQ Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions in the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

