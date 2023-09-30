StockNews.com Upgrades Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Verastem Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.60. Verastem has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Verastem by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verastem by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Verastem by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

