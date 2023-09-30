JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.82. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $34.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

