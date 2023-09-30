PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.30 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNM. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.08.

NYSE PNM opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 114.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

