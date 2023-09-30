HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APLS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $609,906.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,838.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,940 shares of company stock worth $10,568,621 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 70,049 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 812,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 256,693 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,719,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

