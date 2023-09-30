Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,810 shares of company stock worth $16,548,800. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $367,930,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 82.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 144,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,189 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $5,933,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 840.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 48,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $1,168,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.