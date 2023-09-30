Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.10 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,691 shares of company stock worth $13,539,879. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

