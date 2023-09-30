Mizuho Cuts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $133.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $159.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $128.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

