Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Lowered to $219.00 at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $221.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.20.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:ESS opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $249.66. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.41%.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.