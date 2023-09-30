Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.44.

NYSE CPT opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.10 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

