Citigroup Trims Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price to $8.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Clarivate from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clarivate from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clarivate

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in Clarivate by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,643,000 after buying an additional 10,368,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,225,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,404,000 after purchasing an additional 412,826 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018,679 shares during the last quarter. Exor N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,994,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,179 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.