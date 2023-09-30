Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.07.

Get Visteon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visteon

Visteon Stock Down 0.5 %

Visteon stock opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Visteon has a twelve month low of $105.46 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.47.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 28.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.