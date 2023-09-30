Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.24.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,719.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. CWM LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 12.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $17,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

