JMP Securities Raises Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target to $6.50

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BNTC stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

