Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer upgraded Redfin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $802.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,291.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,291.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 369,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after buying an additional 109,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 11.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Redfin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 289.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

