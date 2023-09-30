Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Target Price to $61.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.94.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

