Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

