Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.59 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Utz Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Utz Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Utz Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

