StockNews.com Lowers Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

NYSE VLRS opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.09 million, a P/E ratio of -339.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,893,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,852 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,432,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 173,525 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

