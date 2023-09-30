Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of WELL opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 356.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

