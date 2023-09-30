Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 310 at Liberum Capital

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 310 ($3.79) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.04) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 305.50 ($3.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of £295.11 million, a PE ratio of -664.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 402.40. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of GBX 236.50 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 575 ($7.02).

In other news, insider Catherine Moukheibir acquired 6,684 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £28,741.20 ($35,097.33). Also, insider Dame Kay Davies purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,910 ($3,553.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,814 shares of company stock valued at $13,064,740. 8.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

