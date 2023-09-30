Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LTG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 105 ($1.28) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of LON LTG opened at GBX 64.15 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 63 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 157.70 ($1.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £507.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2,138.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

