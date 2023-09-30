Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target Raised to GBX 300 at Liberum Capital

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 270 ($3.30) to GBX 300 ($3.66) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 243.50 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £250.98 million, a PE ratio of 3,043.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 143.80 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($3.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 191.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

